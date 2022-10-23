Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Director Sells $1,123,341.65 in Stock

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFG opened at $78.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.56%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 765,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,894 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.82.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.