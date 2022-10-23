Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Price Performance

Shares of Pro-Dex stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pro-Dex has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $70.59 million, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.62 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Pro-Dex

About Pro-Dex

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pro-Dex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.