Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Price Performance
Shares of Pro-Dex stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pro-Dex has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $70.59 million, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.94.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.62 million for the quarter.
About Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
