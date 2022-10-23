Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) is Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Prologis makes up about 2.0% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $25,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.65.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $103.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.