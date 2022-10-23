Prom 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.01 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 23rd. Over the last week, Prom has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for $5.63 or 0.00029382 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $92.57 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,153.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007090 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003508 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006750 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022192 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00057135 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00045510 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022748 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005176 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.52244391 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $2,661,966.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.