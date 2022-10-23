ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Stock Holdings Raised by Forward Management LLC

Forward Management LLC increased its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 28,941.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,446,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,428,001 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises 9.8% of Forward Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Forward Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $89,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 343.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter worth $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter worth $64,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

NYSEARCA SH opened at $16.44 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $17.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.71.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

