Proton (XPR) Trading Down 0.9% This Week

Proton (XPR) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 23rd. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a market capitalization of $29.98 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Proton Coin Profile

Proton’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,875,127,741 coins and its circulating supply is 13,812,041,761 coins. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

