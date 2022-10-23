Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Open Text Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) – National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Open Text in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Open Text’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Open Text in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Open Text in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. CIBC downgraded shares of Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $27.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Open Text has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.24.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $902.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 11.36%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.243 dividend. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 66.44%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 649,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,413,000 after purchasing an additional 46,905 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,196,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,763,000 after purchasing an additional 114,816 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 368,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 268.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 361,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 263,730 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

