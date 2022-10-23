Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Arch Capital Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arch Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $48.23 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $40.24 and a one year high of $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $356,541.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $792,244.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $356,541.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,297 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,120. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

