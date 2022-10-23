Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Legend Biotech Co. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Legend Biotech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.78). The consensus estimate for Legend Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($2.45) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.72) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.04) EPS.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Legend Biotech Trading Up 5.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legend Biotech

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.47. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.02 and a beta of -0.39.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGN. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 74.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 428.8% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. 32.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.