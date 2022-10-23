Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Prudential Financial, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prudential Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.78. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prudential Financial’s current full-year earnings is $9.75 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.23.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $98.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $85.46 and a one year high of $124.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in Prudential Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 10,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

