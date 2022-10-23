Qtum Market Capitalization Tops $279.30 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.68 or 0.00013950 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $279.30 million and approximately $37.92 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,308.43 or 0.06821730 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00082001 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00031495 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00060294 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00015062 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00025325 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,381,671 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.