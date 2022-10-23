Qtum (QTUM) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last week, Qtum has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $279.10 million and $40.06 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.67 or 0.00013928 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,312.57 or 0.06837213 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00082251 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00031822 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00060977 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00015309 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00025727 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000311 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,381,110 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.