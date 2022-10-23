Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.42.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QLYS. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Qualys to $135.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $86,240.35. Following the sale, the executive now owns 23,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,760.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $845,767.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,871,978.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $86,240.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,665,760.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,092 shares of company stock valued at $5,157,672. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

Qualys Stock Up 2.1 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS opened at $133.35 on Tuesday. Qualys has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $162.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.90.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Qualys’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Qualys will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Articles

