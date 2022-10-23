Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.75-$9.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.72 billion-$9.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.51 billion. Quest Diagnostics also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.75-9.95 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DGX. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $136.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.98. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.26.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,092.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 221,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,673,000 after acquiring an additional 952,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 17.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

