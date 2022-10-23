Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.75-9.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.72-9.86, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.67 billion. Quest Diagnostics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.75-$9.95 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX stock opened at $136.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.98. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.67 and its 200 day moving average is $133.26.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.96%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DGX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $272,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,673,000 after purchasing an additional 952,037 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 289,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,656,000 after purchasing an additional 149,261 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

