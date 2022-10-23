QUINT Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.36 Billion (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. One QUINT token can currently be bought for approximately $1.70 or 0.00008897 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUINT has a market cap of $1.36 billion and approximately $241,283.00 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QUINT has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,331.44 or 0.27835447 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010872 BTC.

QUINT Profile

QUINT’s genesis date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for QUINT is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

