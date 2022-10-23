RAMP Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,166.00 (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, RAMP has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. RAMP has a total market cap of $7.02 million and $2,166.00 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP token can currently be purchased for $0.0534 or 0.00000272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About RAMP

RAMP launched on October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RAMP

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

