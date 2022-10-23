Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RRC. Scotiabank restated an assumes rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Range Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Range Resources to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Range Resources Stock Down 4.4 %

RRC stock opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average of $30.11.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Range Resources had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 56.92%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,754.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at $335,936.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth $562,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 145,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Articles

