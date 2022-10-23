Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,700 ($20.54) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RAT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Rathbones Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rathbones Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,161.25 ($26.11).

LON RAT opened at GBX 1,820 ($21.99) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.92, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,750.00. Rathbones Group has a one year low of GBX 1,426.08 ($17.23) and a one year high of GBX 2,230 ($26.95). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,767.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,918.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a GBX 28 ($0.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.53%. Rathbones Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

