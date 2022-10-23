Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 2.6% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

RTX stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.54. 5,422,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,955,007. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.03. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.45.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

