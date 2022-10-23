Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Vertical Research decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.45.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $88.54 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.23 and a 200-day moving average of $92.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.