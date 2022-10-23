Request Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. In the last week, Request has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $106.73 million and $2.35 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,462.15 or 1.00000128 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007084 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003291 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006441 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00021840 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00056887 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00045824 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022524 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005113 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10646209 USD and is down -2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $3,724,978.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

