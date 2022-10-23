Request (REQ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.59 Million

Request (REQ) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. During the last seven days, Request has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $107.78 million and $2.59 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Request alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,551.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007181 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003436 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006296 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00021740 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00055909 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00046065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022480 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005125 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10646209 USD and is down -2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $3,724,978.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.