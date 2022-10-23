Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Barclays

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.78.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

QSR opened at $56.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $62.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.83.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thecla Sweeney bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thecla Sweeney acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

