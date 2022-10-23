Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Barclays

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2022

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.78.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

QSR opened at $56.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $62.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.83.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thecla Sweeney bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thecla Sweeney acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.