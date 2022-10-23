Reviewing Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) and Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY)

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) and Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cooper-Standard and Quanergy Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cooper-Standard 0 1 0 0 2.00 Quanergy Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Cooper-Standard has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quanergy Systems has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cooper-Standard and Quanergy Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cooper-Standard $2.33 billion 0.05 -$322.83 million ($18.69) -0.35 Quanergy Systems N/A N/A $17.57 million N/A N/A

Quanergy Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cooper-Standard.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.8% of Cooper-Standard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Quanergy Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Cooper-Standard shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Quanergy Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cooper-Standard and Quanergy Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cooper-Standard -13.63% -86.67% -11.89% Quanergy Systems N/A N/A -46.81%

About Cooper-Standard

(Get Rating)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc., designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance. Its fuel and brake delivery systems comprise chassis and tank fuel lines and bundles, direct injection and port fuel rails, metallic brake lines and bundles, tube coatings, quick connects, low oligomer multi-layer convoluted tubes, and brake jounce lines. The company's fluid transfer systems consist of heater/coolant hoses, turbo charger hoses, quick connects, charged air cooler ducts/assemblies, DPF and SCR emission lines, secondary air hoses, degas tanks, brake and clutch hoses, air intake and charge systems, transmission oil cooling hoses, and multilayer tubing for glycol thermal management. Its products are primarily used in passenger vehicles and light trucks that are manufactured by automotive original equipment manufacturers and replacement markets. The company operates in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Northville, Michigan.

About Quanergy Systems

(Get Rating)

Quanergy Systems, Inc. develops and markets light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions for automotive and IoT applications. The company offers M1 LiDAR sensor for mid-long range industrial measurement applications; M1 Edge 2D LiDAR sensor that enables reliable collision avoidance and smart navigation; M8 LiDAR sensor, which provides 3D perception using multiple eye-safe laser beams and time-of-flight measurement technology; MQ-8 LiDAR sensor for flow management applications; M8-Prime 3D LiDAR sensor that provides industry-leading pinpoint accuracy and captures for industrial and mapping applications; S3 solid state LiDAR sensor; QORTEX DTC, a 3D computer perception software; and QORTEX people counter enables the development of accurate and innovative people counting and queue management applications. Its products are used in various applications, such as mapping, security, smart city and smart spaces, industrial automation, and transportation applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.