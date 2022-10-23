RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

RGC Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

RGCO stock opened at $21.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.65. RGC Resources has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. RGC Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.96% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. Equities research analysts predict that RGC Resources will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGC Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in RGC Resources by 81.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 31.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 27.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RGC Resources in the second quarter worth about $457,000.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

