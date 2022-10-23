Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Has $12.53 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,739 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC owned 0.77% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $12,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 953,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,901,000 after purchasing an additional 50,494 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 740,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,979,000 after purchasing an additional 62,153 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 546,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,978,000 after purchasing an additional 160,917 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 45,822 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 345,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $22.29 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average is $28.15.

