Robeco Schweiz AG Cuts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Robeco Schweiz AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA opened at $302.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.63. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.80.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

