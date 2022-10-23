Robeco Schweiz AG Cuts Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Robeco Schweiz AG decreased its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 849,686 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69,571 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in AECOM were worth $55,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of AECOM by 107.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM opened at $71.59 on Friday. AECOM has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.47 and a 200-day moving average of $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. AECOM had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

ACM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

