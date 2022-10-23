Robeco Schweiz AG Grows Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 275,959 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 25,959 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $46,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in TopBuild during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 362,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,796,000 after purchasing an additional 23,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLD opened at $159.64 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $150.71 and a fifty-two week high of $284.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.41. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.66. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $236.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.89.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

