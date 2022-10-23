Robeco Schweiz AG Has $135.21 Million Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,954,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,549 shares during the period. Pentair accounts for 2.4% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 1.80% of Pentair worth $135,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,837,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,158,000 after purchasing an additional 85,431 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,173,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,559,000 after purchasing an additional 155,618 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Pentair by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,045,000 after purchasing an additional 479,701 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Pentair by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,189,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,965,000 after purchasing an additional 766,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Pentair by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,689,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,791,000 after purchasing an additional 592,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $80.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.30.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.