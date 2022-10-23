Robeco Schweiz AG Has $41.24 Million Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 840,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 210,000 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.30% of LKQ worth $41,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,410,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 18.8% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 553,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after purchasing an additional 87,584 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,559,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 20.3% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in LKQ by 14.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LKQ. MKM Partners began coverage on LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of LKQ to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $51.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $60.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.37.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at $830,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,056.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

