Robeco Schweiz AG Has $89.08 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 750,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 111,356 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies accounts for 1.6% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.25% of Agilent Technologies worth $89,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $38,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7,201.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 124,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 122,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $60,000.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 3.1 %

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $129.88 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $165.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,897,589.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,564.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

