Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 27,692 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,692 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $25,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.1% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.2% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the first quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,427.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 190,913 shares of company stock valued at $7,638,090 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.30. The company has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.95, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.