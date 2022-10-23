Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $58,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,612,383.6% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 886,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,229,000 after acquiring an additional 886,811 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,251,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 860,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,956,000 after buying an additional 368,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,584,111,000 after buying an additional 261,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,978,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,015,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.18.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $231.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.35 and a 200 day moving average of $228.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Stories

