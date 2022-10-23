Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.56.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $370.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $391.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.09.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

