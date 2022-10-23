Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154,314 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.05% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $67,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,531,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,351,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,485 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412,851 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,380,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,605,000 after purchasing an additional 608,072 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,450,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,878,000 after purchasing an additional 174,908 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 32.9% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,225,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,909 shares during the period. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

RY stock opened at $90.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $126.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $83.63 and a 52-week high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 26.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.81.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

