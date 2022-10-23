Royal Bank of Canada Trims Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Target Price to $60.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI lowered Truist Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.91.

NYSE:TFC opened at $41.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.01. The company has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

