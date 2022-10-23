Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Position Boosted by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 516.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,392 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCL opened at $49.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.79. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 95.46% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. The company’s revenue was up 4190.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.06) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

