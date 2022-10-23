Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $353,464.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $353,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,367,034.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Monday, October 17th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total value of $339,273.00.

On Thursday, October 13th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total value of $328,877.00.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $347,139.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $356,546.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $337,433.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.07, for a total value of $335,961.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total value of $342,493.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $338,813.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $336,421.00.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CRM stock opened at $160.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.59 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.17 billion, a PE ratio of 296.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 6.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 21.2% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 8.3% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 3.5% during the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Salesforce to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.45.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.