Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,556 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce Trading Up 1.7 %

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,815,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Salesforce news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $96,583.41. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,949.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,131,361 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $160.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.59 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

