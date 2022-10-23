Salomon & Ludwin LLC Buys Shares of 1,507 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,507 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $45,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of META opened at $130.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.85. The company has a market capitalization of $349.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.53 and a 52-week high of $353.83.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $56,703.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $56,703.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,471,276 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.49.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.