Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $456,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in Pfizer by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Pfizer by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.94.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $44.95 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $252.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

