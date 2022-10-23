Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, October 19th. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SAND. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.72.

NYSE SAND opened at $4.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.27. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $9.18. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 48.82%. The firm had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 41.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

