Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on SHLAF shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 235 to CHF 195 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 200 to CHF 170 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 180 to CHF 170 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. HSBC raised shares of Schindler from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Schindler from CHF 165 to CHF 160 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Schindler Price Performance

OTCMKTS SHLAF opened at $154.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.63. Schindler has a one year low of $150.96 and a one year high of $279.00.

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for providing information, communication, and entertainment channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

