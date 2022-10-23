Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Schnitzer Steel Industries Trading Up 7.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ SCHN opened at $31.19 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The company has a market cap of $856.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.96.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schnitzer Steel Industries
Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.