Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN opened at $31.19 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The company has a market cap of $856.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 357.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

