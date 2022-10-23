Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Planning Inc.

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,658,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.77. 475,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,773. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $83.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.30.

