Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 32,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,522,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,645. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.80.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

