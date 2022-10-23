Sciencast Management LP Acquires 2,521 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Vistra by 256.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 2,324.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vistra news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,533,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul M. Barbas acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.90 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,055.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,533,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Vistra stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.31. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were given a $0.184 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.25%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

