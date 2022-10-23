Sciencast Management LP Acquires 8,100 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 183.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Avalara by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVLR. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $93.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Avalara to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.08.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $1,845,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 583,644 shares in the company, valued at $53,852,831.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $5,532,600 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $93.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $188.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.16). Avalara had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

